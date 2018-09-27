One militant was killed on Thursday morning after an encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Dooru Shahabad in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, ANI reported. Two separate encounters were under way in Srinagar and Budgam districts.

A search operation is under way in Anantnag. Internet services were suspended in the district in the wake of the encounter, ANI reported.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operations in Qazigund area of Anantnag district after it received information about the presence of militants. After the militants opened fire, the security forces retaliated, PTI quoted an unidentified police official as saying.

Meanwhile, two militants are believed to be trapped in Srinagar’s Noorbagh area where an encounter is under way, ANI reported. Authorities have suspended internet services in the area.

