The National Conference on Wednesday expelled eight Jammu-based office bearers for “willfully violating” its decision to boycott the local body elections in Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported. On September 5, the party announced that it would not participate in the polls until the central government clarifies its position on Article 35A of the Constitution.

The article, incorporated into the Indian Constitution in 1954, grants special rights and privileges to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir. Petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the validity of the provision.

National Conference spokesperson Madan Mantoo said the expelled party workers include Ayub Malik, Ashwani Charak, Kuldeep Gai, Ashok Singh Manhas, S Sucha Singh, Subash Bhagat, Rekha Manhas and Manohar Lal Bhagat.

On September 25, party spokesperson Junaid Azim Mattu resigned from the party, citing disagreement over the party’s decision to boycott the polls.

The panchayat elections will be held in nine phases between November 17 and December 11, while elections to municipal bodies will be held in four phases between October 8 and October 16.

Devender Singh Rana, the party’s provincial president, said the decision to boycott the polls was in the larger interest of the people as “overt and covert” attempts were being made to fiddle with Article 35A.

Rana rebuked the Congress for deciding to participate in the election and accused the rival political party of working against the interests of the people in Jammu and Kashmir. “Congress, too, understands the imminent threat to this constitutional provision [Article 35A], but it has preferred to just pay lip service,” Rana said. “Political opportunism has prevailed over the larger public interest.”

While the Peoples Democratic Party had also announced its boycott of the local body elections, the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) said they will contest the polls. Jammu and Kashmir has been under Governor’s Rule since June.

The National Congress provincial president said the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party were two sides of the same coin when it came to “trampling democratic and constitutional rights” of the people of the state.