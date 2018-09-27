The Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously declared that Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code, according to which adultery is a criminal offence, is unconstitutional, Live Law reported. The court also struck down part of Section 198 of the Criminal Procedure Code dealing with adultery.

A five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justices RF Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra had reserved the verdict in August on a petition seeking to make men and women equally liable for adultery.

“It is time to say husband is not the master,” said Dipak Misra, who read the judgement on behalf of himself and AM Khanwilkar. “Legal sovereignty of one sex over another is wrong.”

The chief justice said Section 497 is absolutely manifestly arbitrary, Live Law reported. The law makes intercourse illegal if the man knows the woman to be someone’s wife but does not have the husband’s consent. It does not allow the woman to be prosecuted.

“Any system or law which affects individual dignity of women in a civilised society invites the wrath of the Constitution,” Misra said. “Adultery can be a ground for divorce but not a criminal offence.” He added that Section 497 affects the right to life of a woman under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Adultery is not a criminal offence in China, Japan and in many western countries, Misra pointed out. “Women cannot be asked to think and do according to the will of society,” he added. The chief justice said mere adultery cannot be a crime “unless it attracts the scope of Section 306”, which deals with abatement to suicide. “Thinking of adultery as a criminal offence is a retrograde step.”

“Ancient notions of man being perpetrator and woman being victim no longer holds good,” said RF Nariman.

DY Chandrachud also concurred with the other judges, saying the law destroys women’s dignity and deprives them of agency, autonomy and dignity. “Autonomy is intrinsic in dignified human existence, Section 497 denuded the woman from making choices,” he added. “Section 497 based on women as chattel, seeks to control sexuality of woman.”

Indu Malhotra, who was the last to read out the judgement, said the law institutionalises discrimination. “Adultery could be a moral wrong towards spouse and family but question is whether it should be a criminal offence?” she asked.

On August 8, the court asked the Centre “what public good” the law on adultery serves as adultery is not an offence if a woman’s husband approves of such a relationship.

The Centre argued that adultery is designated as an offence keeping in mind the sanctity of marriage as an institution. Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand, appearing for the Centre, said judgement of foreign jurisdictions that have set aside adultery as a criminal offence should not be taken into account. The matter should be decided on the basis of social conditions in India, she argued.

The top court has previously said allowing sexual intercourse with the consent of a woman’s husband “is an indication of treating wife as husband’s chattel”. Justice Indu Malhotra said it was absurd while Justice RF Nariman said the provision “fails the test of arbitrariness”.

The petitioner, Joseph Shine, argued that Section 497 discriminates against men. “When the sexual intercourse takes place with the consent of both the parties, there is no good reason for excluding one party from the liability,” Shine said.