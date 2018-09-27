Dravid Munnetra Kazhagam President MK Stalin underwent a minor surgery on his thigh at a private hospital in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai early on Thursday after being admitted at midnight, ANI reported.

According to statement from the hospital, the procedure was for the removal of a cyst from his right thigh. Stalin will be discharged on Thursday afternoon, according to the statement.

Principal Secretary of DMK TR Baalu said Stalin was taken to the hospital around 11.45 pm on Wednesday after he complained of discomfort. “There is nothing critical,” Baalu told Hindustan Times. “As he was continuously involved in party works, he did not go for medical check-ups for the past two months. Doctors have examined Stalin and he will be in rest for one or two days.”

Stalin was elected president of the party on August 28. He took over the post that his father M Karunanidhi held for 49 years before he died on August 7.