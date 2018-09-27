Police have arrested two men for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, PTI reported on Thursday. Three others allegedly involved in the assault are on the run.

The arrested men will be produced before a court on Thursday, said Upasana Gurung, officer-in-charge of Jalpaiguri Women Police Station, where the complaint was filed.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening at Jahuri Talma in Jalpaiguri Sadar block when the woman was cycling to her sister’s place, police said. In her complaint, the woman said two men accosted her and took her to an under-construction building. Three persons were waiting there and the five men allegedly gangraped her there.

A resident heard the woman crying and went to the spot, after which the five accused fled. The man informed the woman’s parents, after which her father filed a police complaint on Wednesday.

The woman was sent to Jalpaiguri Sadar Hospital for a medical examination.