The Tripura Police said a woman was tied to a tree, beaten up and garlanded with shoes on Wednesday for allegedly having an affair with a man in Gomati district’s Purba Rangamati village, the Hindustan Times reported. Both of them are married to other people.

The police have not yet arrested any of the attackers but have taken the man, identified as Ranjit Das, into custody. He was expected to be produced in court on Thursday.

“We recorded her statement as she doesn’t know how to write. All the accused persons will be identified and arrested by today [Thursday],” Gomati Additional Superintendent of Police Nabadeep Jamatia said.

Unidentified police officials claimed that Das was arrested after his wife, who was hospitalised following a domestic dispute, died of her injuries on Wednesday. The police have filed a case at the Birganj police station under Sections 498(A) and 304(B) of the IPC, which deals with punishment for a husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty or leading to death.

They added that Das’ wife had found him with the woman about two weeks ago, which led to the dispute. Her death angered the villagers, who attacked the woman as they held her responsible for the death.

The victim told the police that she was working in a paddy field when a group of villagers thrashed her, tied her to a tree and humiliated her with shoes and ink. The police admitted her to a hospital after they found her unconscious at the spot.