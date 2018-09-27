As many as eight buffaloes belonging to former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif were auctioned off on Thursday, at a price of 2.3 million Pakistani rupees (Rs 13.6 lakh). The prices for the eight animals were paid in cash, Geo News reported.

The auction was part of the austerity drive launched by the new government of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Earlier this month, 61 luxury and surplus vehicles were auctioned off for close to 200 million Pakistani rupees (Rs 11.79 crore).

In an auction at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad, two of the five calves were purchased by Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) worker Fakhar Warraich. A man from Talagang town in Chakwal district bought another calf.

Of the three adult buffaloes, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) worker Haji Imdad Ali purchased two. “I will keep these animals at my farmhouse and then gift it to Nawaz Sharif,” he told Geo News.

The third buffalo was sold for the highest price at the auction, 3.85 lakh Pakistani rupees (Rs 2.27 lakh), to a man named Qalb Ali, a resident of Jhangi Sayedan village in the Islamabad Capital Territory. “I purchased this buffalo owing to my affection for Nawaz Sharif,” Ali told Dawn. “I will keep it as a symbol of Nawaz Sharif and our sister [Sharif’s daughter], Maryam Nawaz.” He claimed that the real price of the animal was a mere 1.2 lakh Pakistani rupees (Rs 77,000).