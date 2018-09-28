Separatists called for a shutdown in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday to protest against the death of a civilian, who was allegedly shot dead by security forces during a cordon and search operation in Srinagar’s Noorbagh area the day before, reported PTI.

Local people have claimed that no militant was present in the area. Clashes between protestors and the security forces broke out as soon as news spread of Muhammad Saleem Naik’s death.

The Joint Resistance Leadership – a body of separatists comprising Hurriyat Conference chief Syed Ali Shah Geelani, All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairperson Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chief Yasin Malik – called the strike.

The police arrested Malik to stop him from leading protests and took him to the Kothibagh police station, reported Greater Kashmir. They placed Farooq under house arrest. A party spokesperson said the Mirwaiz was planning to lead a rally from Jama Masjid to Noorbagh after Friday prayers.

Authorities imposed restrictions on the movement of people in five police station areas of Srinagar as a precautionary measure, said an unidentified police official. Education institutions, shops and private offices remained closed. In most parts of the Valley, public vehicles stayed off the road although some private vehicles were seen in Srinagar and elsewhere, the official added.

On Thursday, a soldier and a suspected militant were also killed in encounters in Anantnag and Budgam.