A 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck off the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Friday just hours after another earthquake, Reuters reported.

Indonesia’s meteorology agency has issued an early tsunami warning for residents in Central Sulawesi and West Sulawesi provinces and advised them to move to higher ground.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake was centered at a depth of 10 km about 56 km northeast of the town of Donggala, AP reported.

The first earthquake of a 6.1 magnitude killed one person and injured 10 people. A few houses were also damaged, according to authorities.

A series of earthquakes in July and August killed nearly 500 people on the holiday island of Lombok, hundreds of kilometres southwest of Sulawesi.