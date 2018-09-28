Nationalist Congress Party parliamentarian Supriya Sule on Friday attempted to downplay her father and party chief Sharad Pawar’s remark that the people of the country do not doubt Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intentions regarding the Rafale deal. Her comments came hours after the party’s Lok Sabha MP Tariq Anwar quit the party in protest against Pawar’s comments to a Marathi news channel.

Sule said it was disappointing that people do not remember that Pawar had also raised doubts about the defence agreement. She tweeted the three questions Pawar had asked the government. The NCP chief reportedly questioned the increase in price of the fighter jets. “If such doubts have been raised and the government is so confident, then why are they shying from setting up a joint parliamentary committee?”

Pawar reportedly pointed out that the Bharatiya Janata Party had raised questions about both price and specifications during the Bofors scam. “Then why are they hiding behind artificial justification of secrecy of agreements vis-a-vis both commercial price and offset agreements?” he asked during the interview.

Pawar said the Opposition’s demand to know the technical details of the fighter jets “made no sense”. He, however, added that there would be no harm in the government discloses the aircraft’s prices.

Bharatiya Janata Party Amit Shah praised the veteran leader for his stand on the matter and for “placing national interests above party politics and speaking the truth”.

It’s disappointing that people have not heard @PawarSpeaks Saheb where he has clearly raised three questions:

1) what is the justification for a 300 percent price increase from Rs. 526 crores to Rs. 1,670 crores which potentially could be a significant loss to the exchequer? — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) September 28, 2018

2) If such doubts have been raised and the government is so confident, then why are they shying from setting up a JPC? — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) September 28, 2018