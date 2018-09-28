Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit New Delhi and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official visit to the country in October. The Kremlin Press Service on Friday said the Putin would participate in the India-Russia annual bilateral summit on October 4 and October 5.

“During talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi the president of Russia will discuss key aspects of the further development of Russian-Indian privileged strategic partnership and exchange opinions on current international and regional issues,” the Kremlin press service added. “A series of documents will be signed following the talks.”

The Russian president will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind. Putin and Modi are scheduled to participate at the Russian-Indian Business Forum and meet students of the Russian Sirius educational centre.

In May, Putin met Modi at an informal summit in Sochi during the prime minister’s fourth visit to Russia.