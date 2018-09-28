The United States Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to a seat in the US Supreme Court on Friday afternoon local time. Kavanaugh, who was nominated by President Donald Trump, has been accused of sexually assaulting at least three women.

The vote is scheduled to be held at 1.30 pm (11 pm Indian Standard Time), Reuters reported. Republicans hold an 11-10 majority on the committee. The vote will then go to the full Senate. The Republicans hold a 51-49 majority here too.

Several Democratic senators staged a walkout during the proceedings as they objected to the vote. Some of them said the proceedings have been “railroaded”.

The vote comes a day after the first woman to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual assault, Christine Blasey Ford, testified in front of the committee. Ford said the incident took place when both were high school students in Maryland. She alleged that Kavanaugh had tried to rape her, during which he put his hand over her mouth to stop her from screaming in a way she feared he would accidentally kill her.

Kavanaugh denied her charges during his testimony and claimed they were part of a smear campaign against his nomination. He told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he will not be intimidated into withdrawing from the nomination process.

Meanwhile, women stood at the back of the Senate Judiciary room in protest against Kavanaugh on Friday. Security personnel led them out of the premises, BuzzFeed News’ Capitol Hill reporter tweeted.

Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein expressed her disappointment in not being allowed to question Kavanaugh’s other accusers. “Not one senator has had the opportunity to question Deborah Ramirez or Julie Swetnick,” Feinstein said.

Vermont Democrat Senator Patrick Leahy compared the proceedings to a scene from Alice in Wonderland. Leahy said that the committee is no longer an independent branch of government, The Guardian reported. “We are an arm, a very weak arm, of the Trump White House,” Leahy said.