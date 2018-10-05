The United States Senate on Friday voted yes to advance the nomination of sexual assault accused judge Brett Kavanaugh to final floor vote to the Supreme Court. The cloture motion was passed 51-49. A cloture vote is a vote to go ahead with another vote. It sets a 30-hour window for debate and discussion before the Senate, prior to a final vote.

Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual misconduct by three women. Last week, the Senate Judiciary Committee heard both Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, one of the complainants. The committee voted to forward Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Senate. But Republican Senator Jeff Flake called for a one-week delay in the full vote there, so that the Federal Bureau of Investigation could conduct an inquiry.

On Thursday, the White House received the agency’s report. It forwarded the report to the Senate, but said it was confident that the legislature would vote to confirm Kavanaugh. Later in the day, police in Washington DC arrested over 300 people protesting against the Supreme Court nominee.