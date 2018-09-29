The Uttarakhand High Court on Friday directed the state government to provide reservation to transgenders in educational institutions and public appointments within six months, PTI reported. The court also directed the state to set up a welfare board for transgenders in six months.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajiv Sharma and Justice Manoj Tiwari said transgenders are often treated unfairly. “No proper measures have been provided for medical care to transgenders,” the court said. “No social welfare schemes have been framed for the betterment of the transgenders.”

The court was hearing a petition filed by two members of the transgender community who sought protection to their lives and liberty. The High Court directed Dehradun senior superintendent of police to provide security to both the petitioners.

The High Court also directed the state to provide free medical treatment to transgenders in all hospitals and build separate toilets for them in public buildings, reported The Times of India. The court directed that all transgenders in the state must be registered by the district magistrates so that they are provided welfare measures.