A 28-year-old man in Karnataka’s Mandya district beheaded his friend and surrendered to the police along with the severed head on Saturday, The Hindu reported. The man, Pashupathi, has been arrested.

“We are investigating the incident, but the accused and the victim, Girish, were good friends,” said Mandya Superintendent of Police Shivaprakash Devaraj, according to The News Minute. Devaraj said Pashupathi walked into the police station in Malavalli in blood-soaked clothes with the severed head around 10.15 am on Saturday.

According to the police, Pashupathi and Girish lived in nearby Chikkabagilu village. “He [Pashupathi] informed the police officials that Girish spoke ill of his mother, which triggered a fight between the two,” Devaraj said.

Police have reportedly recovered an axe that Pashupathi used from the spot of the crime.

This is the third such incident in Karnataka this month. On Thursday, Aziz Khan walked into Kolar’s Srinivaspura police station with a woman’s severed head in a bag. On September 9, a man beheaded his wife in Karnataka’s Chickmangaluru and then surrendered to the police with the woman’s head.