India’s misfortune is that its neighbour is equally adept at spreading terrorism and denying its role in it, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Saturday, indicating Pakistan. She was addressing the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

“India is unfortunate that our terror comes from our neighbour,” said Swaraj. Describing terrorism as a “demon”, she said that its scourge has now reached every country. “The biggest challenge of our era comes from the existential threats of climate change and terrorism.”

“We are accused of sabotaging the process of talks [with Pakistan],” she said. “This is a complete lie. We believe that talks are only rational means to resolve the most complex of disputes. Talks with Pakistan have begun many times. If they stopped, it was only because of their behaviour.”

“There can be no dialogue in such an environment,” she said, accusing Pakistan of killing three Indian soldiers at the border after its Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote to PM Narendra Modi proposing peace talks.

On September 20, India had agreed for a meeting between Swaraj and Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, but called it off the next day, citing “deeply disturbing developments”. Pakistan had expressed disappointment at India’s decision.

Attacking Pakistan for denying its involvement in terrorist activities, Swaraj said the country had even lied to the United States about the whereabouts of Osama bin Laden, the mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks. “Even after the truth came out [after bin Laden’s death], Pakistan didn’t express any regret or shame,” she said Swaraj.