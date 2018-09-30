The toll from the tsunami that hit Indonesia’s island of Sulawesi on Friday has risen to 420, local newspaper Kompas reported. Vice President Jusuf Kalla told reporters that the number of casualties could go into thousands as rescue workers were still trying to save people trapped in the debris, The Washington Post reported.

On Friday, tsunami waves as high as six metres followed a 7.5-magnitude earthquake that struck the island.

Willem Rampangilei, head of the National Disaster Management Agency, said that damaged roads were hindering the rescue process, Reuters reported. “It’s estimated that 10,000 refugees are scattered in 50 points in Palu city,” Rampangilei was quoted as saying.

The injured are being treated at makeshift camps.

Relief operations via sea are difficult because of the damaged Palu port. The city of Donggala has been rendered inaccessible because of a broken bridge. “We’re now getting limited communications about the destruction in Palu city, but we have heard nothing from Donggala, and this is extremely worrying,” the Red Cross said in a statement. “There are more than 300,000 people living there. This is already a tragedy, but it could get much worse.”

Indonesia’s meteorological and geophysics agency BMKG issued a tsunami warning after the earthquake, but lifted it 34 minutes later.

Palu’s airport, which had been shut until Saturday evening, was reopened only for relief operations, the disaster management agency said. The facility will remain closed until October 4.

Meanwhile, more than half of the 560 inmates lodged at the Palu prison escaped after the walls collapsed after the earthquake.

A series of earthquakes in July and August had killed nearly 500 people on the holiday island of Lombok, hundreds of kilometres southwest of Sulawesi.