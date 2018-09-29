At least 48 people were killed after a major earthquake and a tsunami hit the city of Palu on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island on Friday, AFP reported the city disaster agency as saying. Strong aftershocks continued to rock the city on Saturday morning after waves of up to two metres high swept through it triggered by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake on land, Reuters said.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho declined to give an official toll. “Bodies of victims were found in several places, because they were hit by the rubble of collapsing buildings or swept away by the tsunami ... but we are still collecting data,” Nugroho said. It said that at least 356 people have been injured.

The epicentre of the quake was closest to Donggala, a city of about 2.7 lakh people, and the tsunami hit both Donggala and the nearby Palu, which has over 3 lakh residents, reported The Sydney Morning Herald. Palu is the capital of Central Sulawesi province.

The airport at Palu has been closed until Saturday evening. The earthquake and tsunami also caused a power outage, cutting communications around Palu.

Chief security minister Wiranto said the military had started sending in cargo planes from the capital Jakarta carrying relief aid.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo tweeted on Friday that he was monitoring the development and his staff were on alert to “deal with all possibilities after the quakes”.

On Friday, another earthquake, of 6.1 magnitude, killed one person and injured 10 people. A few houses were also damaged, according to authorities.

A series of earthquakes in July and August killed nearly 500 people on the holiday island of Lombok, hundreds of kilometres southwest of Sulawesi.