Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said he had asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath to ensure a proper inquiry into allegations that a police constable shot at a man in Lucknow in “self defence”. Vivek Tiwari, an executive at a technology company, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

State police chief OP Singh said the death was a result of a “violation of the law” and “excessive force”, NDTV reported. Adityanath has said it was not an encounter and an investigation will be conducted.

On Saturday, police arrested constable Prashant Kumar and his colleague Sandeep Kumar following allegations that the former opened fire when Tiwari did not stop his car after he drove it into a police patrol motorcycle. The incident took place around 1.30 am in Lucknow’s Gomtinagar extension area on Saturday.

Singh said the constables will be treated as criminals. “The two constables are not fit to be part of the police force,” Singh said. A Special Investigation Team is conducting a probe into the incident.

District magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said the demands of the deceased’s family will be met, reported the Hindustan Times. “If they want a CBI inquiry, then it will be initiated,” Sharma said. “His wife will be given employment and Rs 25 lakh as compensation. The inquiry into his death will be completed within 30 days.

Tiwari’s brother said the family would take his body to Adityanath’s residence if he did not visit them, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party over the incident, ANI reported. “It is unfortunate. But what else will you expect from BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. There have been numerous fake encounters under this government,” Yadav said.

Tiwari’s former colleague Sana Khan, who was with him in the car, claimed the police had waylaid them.

Prashant Kumar later claimed he fired the bullet by mistake after the car hit him and Tiwari drove over him “three times with the intention to kill me”. “I demand that my FIR must be registered,” he said. “It’s being said that CM has told that our case will not be registered. Is there no value of our lives?”

