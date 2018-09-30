Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India staunchly believes in world peace and is committed to take it forward, but not at the cost of compromising its self-respect and sovereignty, PTI reported. In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio address, Modi said the armed forces will give a “befitting reply” to any attempt to destroy the atmosphere of peace in the country.

His comments come days after India called off talks with Pakistan, citing “deeply disturbing developments”. Pakistan had expressed disappointment at India’s decision.

“India has always been resolutely committed to peace,” Modi said, adding that the country has never eyed someone else’s territory. “This in itself was our commitment and dedication towards peace.”

Modi paid tribute to the security forces in light of Parakram Parv on Saturday, commemorating the second anniversary of the “surgical strikes”. Modi said India is one of the largest contributors to various United Nations Peacekeeping Forces in terms of sending its personnel.

“For decades, our brave soldiers wearing blue helmets have played a stellar role in ensuring maintenance of world peace,” he said.

Modi also pointed out that October 31 is the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and it will be marked across the country by organising the “Run for Unity” race. The prime minister also said that this year, Gandhi Jayanti would be a special occasion as it marked the beginning of the 150th birth anniversary year of Mahatma Gandhi.

2016 surgical strikes

On September 29, 2016, the Indian Army claimed to have carried out “surgical strikes on terror launchpads” across the Line of Control to neutralise alleged infiltrators the previous night. Pakistan denied any such attacks and said India was deliberately using the term “surgical strikes” to describe existing “cross-border fire” operations for “media hype”.

A surgical strike is a military attack aimed to harm only the intended target and ensure minimal collateral damage to general public infrastructure and utilities around it.