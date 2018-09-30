The Madras High Court on Sunday ordered the removal of all unauthorised banners erected across Chennai for the birth centenary celebrations of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam founder and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran, who was popularly known as MGR, PTI reported.

A special bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad also told state government officials to take action against those who put up the banners.

The court’s directives were based on social activist “Traffic” Ramaswamy’s plea in which he sought stringent action against those who have erected 1,500 unauthorised banners and flex boards across the city. Ramaswamy accused the authorities of ignoring the problem.

In response, the state government’s counsel said permission had been granted to put up 400 banners. The government erected another 50 banners. The counsel claimed that enthusiastic AIADMK cadre had put up the hoardings but had also promptly removed most of them. The counsel said the authorities would remove the remaining banners.