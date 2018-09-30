A Pakistani helicopter on Sunday violated the airspace along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, ANI reported. Jammu-based Army Public Relations Officer Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said the airspace violation occurred around 12.10 pm, The Times of India reported.

In a video, a white Pakistani helicopter is seen hovering near the side of a hill. It crossed into the Indian side in Gulpur sector and hovered for sometime before returning, PTI quoted unidentified officials as saying. Gunshots can also be heard in the video.

According to norms, helicopters are barred from coming within one kilometre of the Line of Control and fixed wing aircraft are not allowed to come within 10 km. In February, a Pakistani military helicopter flew dangerously close to the Line of Control in Poonch’s Khari Karmara area.