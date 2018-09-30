Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said he would lead a coordination committee that will act as a troubleshooter for the Congress–Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government in the state.

“I will not allow anyone to destabilise the government,” Siddaramaiah tweeted. “Our government will complete the full five-year term. People have a very good opinion [of the government], and the farm loan waiver is being appreciated by all.”

Siddaramaiah’s statement came a week after Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy accused the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party of attempting to destabilise the government. On September 20, the chief minister asked the BJP to practise restraint when speaking about his father and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. Kumaraswamy said he would be forced to ask people to revolt if the BJP continues to disturb the coalition government.

In response, the BJP accused the chief minister of sedition and lodged a complaint with Director General of Police Neelamani N Raju.

Senior leaders of the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) met at Siddaramaiah’s residence the following day. Those in attendance included Kumaraswamy, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, state Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao. At the meeting, Siddaramaiah reportedly asked his successor to think about the statements he makes and maintain the dignity of the chief minister’s office.

The Janata Dal (Secular) also submitted a letter to Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, accusing the BJP of unconstitutional behaviour. The BJP was accused of using money to lure away at least 10 legislators of the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular).