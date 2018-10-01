The Enforcement Directorate on Monday said it has attached assets worth Rs 637 crore of diamond jeweller Nirav Modi and his family in India and four other countries in connection with the Punjab National Bank scam, PTI reported.

Modi is accused of defrauding the bank of over Rs 13,000 crore. He and his uncle Mehul Choksi are the main accused in the scam.

The assets have been attached as part of five separate orders issued by the central agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Apartments and properties, jewellery, and bank accounts in India, the United Kingdom and the United States were among the attached assets.

The agency has attached a flat in South Mumbai worth Rs 19.5 crore, which is owned by Modi’s sister Purvi Modi, a property in London worth about Rs 56.97 crore and two other properties in New York valued at a total of Rs 216 crore.

The agency has attached five overseas bank accounts belonging to Modi with a total balance of Rs 278 crore, ANI reported. The agency attached an account in the name of an investment company in the British Virgin Island which is owned by Purvi Modi and her husband Maiank Mehta in Singapore with a balance of Rs 44 crore.

The Enforcement Directorate, in coordination with its counterparts in foreign jurisdictions, brought back diamond-studded jewellery worth Rs 22.69 crore from Hong Kong in 23 shipments, according to The Hindu. Their stock value was declared to be around Rs 85 crore.

The Enforcement Directorate said the diamond jewellery was shipped out after the Central Bureau of Investigation registered a case against Modi in January.

An unidentified senior official of the agency said the Interpol has issued a Red Corner notice against Aditya Nanavati, an accused in the same case, on charges of money laundering. After a Red Corner Notice is issued against a person, they can be arrested or detained if found in any one of the 192 member countries. The person can then be extradited or deported.