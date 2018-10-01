The Maharashtra government withdrew six cases against Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan chief Manohar Bhide, or Sambhaji Bhide, around June 2017, just six months before the violence in Bhima Koregaon near Pune, News18 reported on Monday.

Citing an RTI response to a query by activist Shakeel A Shaikh, the report said that the cases was filed against the Hindutva leader in 2008 and 2009 in Sangli in western Maharashtra.

Bhide and another Hindutva leader, Milind Ekbote, were booked earlier this year after violent clashes broke out between Dalit and Maratha groups at the celebrations in Bhima Koregaon village near Pune, leaving one person dead. Dalit leaders and workers at the village alleged that Ekbote and Bhide had instigated the violence. Ekbote was arrested and subsequently released on bail but Bhide was not questioned by the police due to “lack of evidence”.

According to the RTI response, the six cases against Bhide and his organisation were filed following two protests – one against a Bollywood movie Jodha Akbar in 2008 and another against an artist’s depiction of the assassination of Shivaji in 2009. The protestors were involved in rioting, stone-pelting and burning of several tyres, according to News18.

Earlier in the day, several reports claimed that the government withdrew cases against Bhide in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence. However, Pune (Rural) Superintendent of Police Sandeep Patil dismissed the reports, and said the question itself does not arise as the police had not filed any chargesheet against Bhide in connection with the Bhima Koregaon incident.

“At this stage there is adequate evidence to frame charges of criminal conspiracy and rioting against Milind Ekbote but no evidence against Sambhaji Bhide,” Patil told Scroll.in. “Investigation is still in progress.”

He added: “There is a possibility that the media reports about charges against Bhide being withdrawn pertain to Sangli riots that had happened in 2009 but absolutely not Bhima Koregaon.”

When asked about delay in filing the chargesheet, he said a final call will be taken by the investigating officer, who needs some more time. Patil had told Scroll.in at the end of August that the chargesheet will be filed within two weeks.

The Bhima Koregaon caste violence resurfaced in the national spotlight in August after five human rights lawyers and activists were arrested during police raids in six cities. The police said they were “urban Naxalites” who used an anti-caste commemoration event in Pune to whip up sentiments that resulted in the violence in Bhima Koregaon. This was part of a larger plot, the police claimed, to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and overthrow the government. The activists are currently under house arrest.