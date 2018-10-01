The Supreme Court on Monday issued guidelines to deter acts of vandalism and hooliganism during protests, ANI reported.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Chief Justice-designate Ranjan Gogoi and Justice AM Khanwilkar was hearing a petition filed by Kodungallur Film Society in Kerala that sought framing of guidelines to prevent acts of violence and hooliganism carried out by “fundamentalist outfits and fringe elements” in the name of protests, reported Live Law.

The petition also asked to court to direct the central and state governments to strictly implement the guidelines framed by the Supreme Court against such acts.

“Fix responsibility is my suggestion,” said Attorney General KK Venugopal, according to India Legal. Venugopal cited the example of the Delhi Development Authority fixing liability on its officials for inaction. Venugopal also suggested that police personnel be held liable.

Misra then asked the petitioner’s counsel to file executable guidelines in addition to the ones already in place. “The issue is of great concern, we will not wait for an amendment and we will take care of it,” the bench said while reserving the matter for further orders.