Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Monday met the family of the Apple Inc employee who was shot dead by a policeman in Lucknow two days ago, reported PTI. His deputy, Dinesh Sharma, claimed that the family of Vivek Tiwari was satisfied with the action taken.

“We will be giving all possible help to the victim’s family, including a job to Kalpana [Vivek Tiwari’s wife] as per her educational qualifications,” Sharma said. He earlier went to meet the family at their home and took Kalpana, her brother-in-law and two daughters to Adityanath’s official residence for a meeting.

The chief minister promised strict action against the guilty and consoled the family, according to PTI. The state government will open a fixed deposit of Rs 5 lakh in Kalpana Tiwari’s name, reported the Hindustan Times. Another fixed deposit, of Rs 25 lakh, has been opened in the name of the couple’s daughters, said Sharma.

Lucknow: Family members of Vivek Tiwari who was shot dead by a police constable in Gomti Nagar area on 29 September, meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/8ONfcZpf3y — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2018

Kalpana Tiwari said that the government agreed to all her demands. “I wanted strict action against the guilty, a job, accommodation, expenses for the education of my daughters and my mother-in-law,” she said. “The chief minister acceded to all my demands.”

After the meeting, the chief minister summoned the principal secretary of home as well as the state police chief and has also asked police for the details of the investigation.

On Saturday, the police arrested constable Prashant Chaudhary and his colleague Sandeep Kumar after Chaudhary shot at the executive. The two claimed that Tiwari did not stop his car after he drove it into a patrol motorcycle. Tiwari soon succumbed to his injuries. The incident took place around 1.30 am on Saturday in Lucknow’s Gomtinagar extension area.

The accused police personnel have not yet explained why they had to shoot him in order to stop him.

Adityanath on Sunday dismissed demands for his resignation. “They [Opposition] are free to demand whatever they want,” he was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times. “My government acted firmly and quickly in the case,” he said, promising action against the guilty.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said if she was the chief minister, she would have first taken action against the police officials and then met he family of the victim. “Not the other way round like the CM did,” she told ANI.