Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday urged the United Nations to come up with strong actions to combat terrorism and those funding and supporting it, reported PTI. “The United Nations, at the earliest, should complete the deliberations [on terrorism] and come up with a strong, united, coded action to tackle terror, its sponsors and those who are funding or supporting it,” he said.

Naidu was speaking at the International Human Rights Conclave organised by the National Human Rights Commission in New Delhi.

Describing terrorism as “an enemy of humanity”, Naidu urged all the countries to unite and “speak in one voice” to deal with terror globally. “It is the way forward for peace, and for protection of rights of people,” he said. “The West, when they became the victims of terrorism, realised the problem.”

Without naming Pakistan, Naidu claimed that one of India’s neighbours was “aiding and abetting” terrorism while talking about peace. “In our region too, one of our neighbours is aiding, abetting, funding and training terrorists,” he said. “And, [it] talks about peace. Terror and talks can’t go together.”

Naidu’s comments were similar to those made by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in her address to the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday. India’s misfortune is that its neighbour is equally adept at spreading terrorism and denying its role in it, Swaraj had said.

