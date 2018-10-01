A masked gunman shot dead a 31-year-old teacher at a coaching centre in Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri locality on Monday, The Indian Express reported.

The deceased, identified as Ankit, taught political science at the coaching centre near his home. The incident took place at 8.15 am, when Ankit arrived to teach the first batch of the day. Two people witnessed the crime, News18 reported.

Ankit’s sister claimed he was in a relationship with a Muslim woman. She has accused two brothers of the woman of carrying out the murder. Based on her allegations, the police have detained nine members of the woman’s family for questioning. “There must have been a rivalry in the area,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Aslam Khan. “The sister has made these allegations and the claims are being investigated.”

Earlier this year, a 23-year-old photographer named Ankit Saxena was stabbed to death Delhi’s Khyala locality by the members of a Muslim woman he was in a relationship with.