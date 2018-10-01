The Delhi Police on Monday imposed prohibitory order in East Delhi as thousands of farmers marching from Haridwar to the national Capital are set to reach Rajghat on Tuesday, PTI reported.

It will be in place till October 8, and will cover the areas of Preet Vihar, Shakarpur, Pandav Nagar, Jagatpuri, Kalyanpuri, Ghazipur, Mandawli, Madhu Vihar, Mayur Vihar, and New Ashok Nagar police station limits.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union-led Kranti Yatra reached Ghaziabad on Monday. The protestors are scheduled to submit a memorandum to the Centre listing their 21 demands, including implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report, free electricity to farmers and waiver of farm loans.

“A large number of protestors are likely to come into Delhi from bordering areas of east district,” read the order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Pankaj Singh. “This may create law and order situation and may disturb the peace and tranquillity and endanger human life or property in the area of east district.”

The order said the protestors will enter Delhi with hundreds of tractor-trolleys and private vehicles. The possibility of the protests being unruly cannot be ruled out, it added.

Farmer leader Naresh Tikait accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of coming to power in 2014 by telling farmers that their income would be doubled. “But after grabbing power in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has forgotten its promises,” he told IANS. “So we have come to remind them of their promises.”