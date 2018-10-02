The big news: Prohibitory orders in place ahead of farmers’ rally in Delhi, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Twin earthquakes struck Indonesian island off Sumba, and the Centre took control of debt-hit IL&FS.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Farmers’ rally set to enter Capital on Tuesday, police issue prohibitory orders in East Delhi: The Bharatiya Kisan Union-led protestors, who started their march from Haridwar, are scheduled to submit a list of their demands to the Centre.
- Indonesia hit by two fresh earthquakes off Sumba island: There were no immediate reports of any casualties.
- National Company Law Tribunal allows government to take control of debt-hit IL&FS: A bench said it was apparent that the affairs at the company were being conducted ‘in a manner prejudicial to public interest’.
- ‘Tariff king’ India wants a trade deal immediately to make me happy, says President Donald Trump: The United States president claimed the Indian government had contacted the White House to start negotiations.
- Delhi HC orders release of activist Gautam Navlakha from house arrest in Bhima Koregaon case: The High Court also rejected the Maharashtra Police’s petition to extend his house arrest by at least two days.
- Gita Gopinath appointed chief economist of International Monetary Fund: The India-born economist currently teaches at Harvard University and will succeed Maurice Obstfeld at the end of the year.
- Risk to children from contaminated oral polio vaccine found in India is ‘minimal’, says WHO: Government officials confirmed that some vials of the contaminated vaccine were given to children in Maharashtra, Telengana and Uttar Pradesh.
- Pakistan minister shares stage with Hafiz Saeed at an event in Islamabad, photo goes viral: Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed him to attend the event, according to several Twitter handles run by Saeed’s supporters.
- Farmers file 40 new pleas in Gujarat High Court challenging land acquisition for bullet train project: Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy and Justice VM Pancholi will hear the petitions on Thursday.
- Nobel Prize for Medicine jointly awarded to two cancer researchers from US and Japan: James P Allison and Tasuku Honjo jointly won the award for their ‘discovery of cancer therapy by inhibition of negative immune regulation’.