Farmers’ rally set to enter Capital on Tuesday, police issue prohibitory orders in East Delhi: The Bharatiya Kisan Union-led protestors, who started their march from Haridwar, are scheduled to submit a list of their demands to the Centre. Indonesia hit by two fresh earthquakes off Sumba island: There were no immediate reports of any casualties. National Company Law Tribunal allows government to take control of debt-hit IL&FS: A bench said it was apparent that the affairs at the company were being conducted ‘in a manner prejudicial to public interest’. ‘Tariff king’ India wants a trade deal immediately to make me happy, says President Donald Trump: The United States president claimed the Indian government had contacted the White House to start negotiations. Delhi HC orders release of activist Gautam Navlakha from house arrest in Bhima Koregaon case: The High Court also rejected the Maharashtra Police’s petition to extend his house arrest by at least two days. Gita Gopinath appointed chief economist of International Monetary Fund: The India-born economist currently teaches at Harvard University and will succeed Maurice Obstfeld at the end of the year. Risk to children from contaminated oral polio vaccine found in India is ‘minimal’, says WHO: Government officials confirmed that some vials of the contaminated vaccine were given to children in Maharashtra, Telengana and Uttar Pradesh. Pakistan minister shares stage with Hafiz Saeed at an event in Islamabad, photo goes viral: Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed him to attend the event, according to several Twitter handles run by Saeed’s supporters. Farmers file 40 new pleas in Gujarat High Court challenging land acquisition for bullet train project: Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy and Justice VM Pancholi will hear the petitions on Thursday. Nobel Prize for Medicine jointly awarded to two cancer researchers from US and Japan: James P Allison and Tasuku Honjo jointly won the award for their ‘discovery of cancer therapy by inhibition of negative immune regulation’.