Musician Balabhaskar, who was injured in an accident last month, died on Tuesday morning, The Hindu reported. The violinist was 40 years old. His two-year-old daughter was also killed in the accident while his wife Lakshmi and a friend were critically injured and are still in hospital.

On September 25, the family was returning after offering prayers at the Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple in Kerala’s Thrissur, when their car went out of control and hit a tree, just outside the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram.

Balabhaskar suffered a cardiac arrest around 1 am on Tuesday, according to PTI. He had suffered massive injuries and undergone a surgery after the accident.

His body will be kept at a college in Thiruvananthapuram for his fans to pay their respects. His last rites are expected to take place later on Tuesday.

Balabhaskar had composed music for films such as Mangalyappallak, Panchajanyam, Paattinte Paalaazhi, Moksham, and Kannadikkadavath. He had also released some albums and performed at stage shows.