The family members of a man killed in South Delhi on Sunday claimed that a police van parked in the vicinity refused to take him to a hospital, reported the Hindustan Times on Monday. Rupesh Besoya, 34, was allegedly shot dead by the drug mafia outside his house in Taimoor Nagar in New Friends Colony on Sunday evening.

Rupesh Besoya’s elder brother Umesh Besoya claimed that two of the attackers drove away in a car after the shooting, prompting neighbours and family members to rush to the police post where a Police Control Room van was parked. “Surprisingly, the policemen inside the PCR van advised them to dial 100 and drove away,” said Umesh Besoya. “If they had turned towards the spot, Rupesh could have received the treatment earlier. Probably, we could have saved him.”

The family then called the police helpline 100 and another PCR van arrived, alleged Umesh Besoya. “How could the two policemen in the PCR van turn their back on a dying man?” he said. “Those cops should be suspended and strict action must be taken against them.”

CCTV camera footage of the incident showed Rupesh Besoya standing with his two children – Sehaj, 12, and Aditya, 14 – outside their house. Two men wielding arms approached the victim and one of them shot him, reported NDTV. His wife, Mona, is then seen coming out of their house and shouting for help.

The Delhi Police are investigating the allegations, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal. “If we find negligence on the part of policemen, adequate action will be taken against them,” he said. The Joint Commissioner of Police, under supervision of the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, has ordered a vigilance inquiry to look into the lapses committed by the local police, said Biswal.

#UPDATE: A vigilance enquiry has been ordered under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) to probe the role of the local police in Taimoor Nagar incident. #Delhi https://t.co/ATshAMNRF7 — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2018

According to the police, the accused shot Rupesh Besoya and headed to Pitampura in West Delhi, where they robbed two men at gunpoint. They left the car behind, which belongs to a man from Lajpat Nagar in South Delhi who left the country five years ago, said the police. The car has been recovered, said Biswal. “It is suspected to be stolen,” he said. “We have several leads and the accused will be arrested soon.”

According to the family, Rupesh Besoya was attacked because he was actively working against the sale of drugs in the area. On Monday, his family members lay his body down on the arterial Mathura Road in protest, demanding action against the accused and those involved in drug peddling.