Pakistan’s Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday said former President Pervez Musharraf may be compelled to return under circumstances which are not graceful if he fails to present himself in court, Dawn reported. The former president’s lawyer said Musharraf’s medical condition and concerns over his security provision had prevented him from returning.

The lawyer told the three-judge bench that the former military general respected the court. Musharraf was indicted in March 2014 on treason charges. A special court declared him a proclaimed absconder in May 2016, two months after he left the country for Dubai, where he has been living since then.

“The commando who used to describe himself as a ‘courageous commando’ should today display that courage,” Nisar said. “I told you before that if he returns, he will be provided security. It is the assurance of the highest court in the country.”

The chief justice suggested that Musharraf opt for medical treatment in Pakistan as it was his duty to appear before the court. Nisar said Musharraf would not be arrested if he returns willingly and that any verdicts in cases related to him would be in accordance with the law. The court asked the Musharraf’s lawyer to submit his medical report within one week and scheduled the next hearing for October 11.

In June, the Pakistan Supreme Court withdrew its directive allowing Musharraf to conditionally file his nomination papers after he failed to appear for a hearing.