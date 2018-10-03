Three people died and five injured after a group of women fell into a well while performing a puja in Mumbai’s Vile Parle area on Tuesday, reported PTI. The deceased included a three-year-old girl.

The incident took place near Dixit Road around 6.30 pm when some women were performing a puja while sitting on the iron grill covering the 30-feet deep well. Fourteen people fell into the well when the grill suddenly gave in. Eleven people were rescued, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 8, Anil Kumbhare told the Hindustan Times.

The injured were taken to Cooper Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Personnel of the National Disaster Relief Force helped in the rescue operations. The fire brigade volunteers rescued a woman who was earlier suspected to be dead. “Now, we’re pumping out water from the well,” NDRF Assistant Commissioner Shiv Kumar told ANI. “Although nobody has been reported missing, we are continuing our search.”