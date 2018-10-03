The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested three men for allegedly beating up a 15-year-old girl to death and hanging her body from a tree because she resisted their attempt to sexually assault her, the Hindustan Times reported on Wednesday. The police are still looking for one more accused in the case.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Mainpuri district. “The girl was returning from school along with her two friends after attending a programme organised to mark Gandhi Jayanti,” said Mainpuri Additional Superintendent of Police OP Singh. The four accused also beat up the girl’s brother when he tried to rescue her.

Singh said the girl was hung using her dupatta. “The villagers gathered at the spot and the police were informed,” he said. “Three of the accused – Shivam, Mangal and Vikas – from a nearby village, were arrested.” The girl’s brother identified the fourth accused as a person named Ramveer.