The Indian rupee on Wednesday hit a lifetime low of 73.35 against the United States dollar in the morning trade. The currency opened at 73.26 against a dollar, lower than its previous close of 72.91 on Monday. The markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Gandhi Jayanti. At 10.02 am, it was at 73.35 against a dollar.

The rupee crashed below the 73-mark on strong demand for the US dollar from importers amid rising global crude oil prices, according to PTI.

Meanwhile, the stock market opened on a negative note on Wednesday morning. The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex lowered 245.51 points and was trading at 36,280.73 at 10.02 am while the National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 dropped 86.65 points to trade at 10,921.65.

Yes Bank was the only stock performing well on both the indices. The top losers on Sensex were Maruti, Wipro, Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank and TCS. On Nifty50, stocks of Eicher Motors, Infratel, Grasim, Ultracemco and Maruti performed poorly.