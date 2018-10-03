The wife of Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Najib Razak was questioned for the third time on Wednesday in connection with a multi-billion dollar scandal, reported AP.

Rosmah Mansor is being probed under section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 for receiving and transferring funds obtained from money-laundering activities, an unidentified official told The Strait Times.

During the last round of questioning, officials of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission questioned Mansor for 13 hours. News portal Malaysiakini quoted a source as saying that Wednesday’s round of questioning is likely to be the last and there was a possibility that she may face arrest.

Officials of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Prevention Unit are expected to question Razak on Wednesday, according to Channel News Asia.

Razak was arrested on September 19 for corruption-related offences in connection with the scandal. In July, Razak pleaded not guilty after a court in Kuala Lumpur charged him with three counts of criminal breach of trust and one count of corruption.

In 2015, Razak resisted demands to step down despite reports of financial mismanagement at the government-owned company 1Malaysia Development Berhad, and allegations that he received $681 million (Rs 4,425 crore) in his personal bank account. After he lost the elections to his former mentor Mahathir Mohamad, Razak was barred from leaving the country and the case was reopened.