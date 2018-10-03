A volcano erupted on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island on Wednesday just days after an earthquake and tsunami struck the island. There were no reports of casualties or damage, according to Channel News Asia.

Mount Soputan erupted on Wednesday, throwing volcanic ash up to 4,000 metres into the sky. Authorities of the state disaster agency warned people to stay at least 4 km away from the volcano.

National disaster agency spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said there was no need for residents to evacuate for now. The volcanic ash is not expected to disrupt flights.

Mount Soputan is located about 600 km northeast of Palu, which was hit by a tsunami triggered by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake last week. Indonesian authorities on Tuesday raised the toll to 1,347.

Video ini bukan erupsi Gunung Soputan. Ini erupsi gunung di Amerika Selatan. Jika dikatakan erupsi Gunung Soputan, itu HOQX. Abaikan dan jangan ikut menyebarkan di sosial media. pic.twitter.com/7a1l4LQEht — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) October 3, 2018

Indonesia's island of Sulawesi has experienced a tsunami, earthquakes and a volcanic eruption in the past week.



To the west, off Java's coast, the Anak Krakatau volcano is erupting too, although @Sutopo_PN says it's safe for tourists if they stay more than 2 kms away. pic.twitter.com/gWTWiSOk8d — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) October 3, 2018