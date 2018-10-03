The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday interrogated Pallab Kanti Ghosh, a member of the Special Investigation Team formed by the West Bengal government to investigate the 2013 Saradha chit fund scam, reported PTI. Ghosh, a retired IPS officer, was interrogated at the bureau’s office in Kolkata’s Salt Lake City.

On August 18, the CBI wrote a letter to West Bengal’s director general of police seeking a meeting with members of the Special Investigation Team.

“We want to proceed with [the investigation into] the Saradha scam for which the CBI sought a meeting with the members of the SIT,” an unidentified agency spokesperson told PTI. The purpose of the meeting is to plug gaps hampering the investigation, he said.

The SIT, formed in 2013, comprised officers from the state’s Crime Investigation Department and Kolkata Police. In 2014, the Supreme Court transferred the case to the CBI.

Sudipta Sen, the former chairman of Saradha who is the main accused in the case, is currently in jail. The scam was worth around Rs 2,000 crore.

The Saradha company ran several ponzi schemes in West Bengal, allegedly defrauding lakhs of people. Thousands of crores of rupees were lost after the scheme collapsed in 2013.