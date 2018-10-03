Police in Bihar said on Wednesday that they have arrested two men for allegedly raping a woman in Patna district when she was bathing in the Ganga river, reported the Hindustan Times. One of the men had allegedly made a video of the incident and shared it on social media on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Barh police station area in rural Patna during a festival ritual on Monday. One of the men allegedly dragged the 45-year-old woman from the river and then he and others took turns to rape her. The woman was fasting that day as part of a ritual, according to Patrika.

The video showed the woman requesting the accused to spare her and asking them to consider the “sanctity” of the Ganga. The police initially refused to file a case, according to villagers. However, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Anand Kumar asked for an investigation after the video was shared online.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaaj confirmed the two arrests. Police also rescued a minor girl from one of the men when he was arrested.