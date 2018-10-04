The government on Thursday announced the “Digi Yatra” initiative, which will help travellers enter airports using their biometric information. The mechanism will be voluntary and will come into force by February 2019, PTI reported, quoting the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Using the Digi Yatra platform, passengers will be able to opt for facial recognition for air travel, said Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu. He called the initiative “forward-looking and futuristic”, and said it would promote paperless and hassle-free air travel.

The system will facilitate entry of passengers and other procedure at airports using biometrics-based digital system.