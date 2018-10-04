India has “made mistakes” that have alienated it from the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Governor Satya Pal Malik told The Indian Express on Wednesday. Malik said his priority is to “create an environment of trust” in which the Centre can initiate talks with mainstream parties as well as the separatist Hurriyat in Kashmir.

Malik took charge of the state in August, two months after the state was placed under Governor’s rule.

Speaking to the newspaper in an interview, the governor said the state is not an “occupied territory”. “It is another matter if someone chooses to use the occupation term,” he said. “But no, that is not correct. You can say we have mishandled. India has made mistakes, and its mistakes have, in the process, alienated itself. Because of what has happened, India is being presented as an occupation force. But Kashmir is not an occupied territory, it came to us of its own free will.”

When asked about concerns of people of the state on Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution, Malik said there was “nothing to worry about”. “It is possible that we have not kept the promises made at that time but I guarantee that on [Articles] 370 and 35A, and I have faith in the Indian judiciary...”

Petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35A, which grants special rights and privileges to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir. Article 370 grants special, autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Malik said his position on Articles 370 and 35A have been endorsed by the Centre. “I am not an elected representative but my stand is that arguments on 35A should be deferred until there is an elected government in power,” he said.

The governor said outsiders are not allowed to buy land in Himachal Pradesh and states in the North East. “How is this a major wrong? These are issues raised due to political reasons.”

Malik said holding a dialogue is not in his mandate, but he has to create an environment in which the Centre can initiate talks with parties in Kashmir and with the Hurriyat if they come to the table “without the condition of involving Pakistan”. He said only the Centre can discuss Kashmir with the Hurriyat.

Malik stressed that dialogue was the only way forward to resolve the Kashmir problem. Apart from mainstream parties and Hurriyat, “if terrorists wish to nominate someone” on their behalf and that person “keeps his gun down and talks, he should also be spoken to”, Malik said. “No one will talk while killings are on,” he said.

Local body polls, government formation

The governor said the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party boycotting the urban local body and panchayat elections was “political posturing” for Assembly elections. “However, I will make another final appeal to the mainstream parties, that if they are not contesting, so be it, but do not discourage people from voting,” he said.

Malik said about 17% of voters are likely to remain unrepresented during the polls.

Malik assured that there will be “no underhand government in Jammu and Kashmir”. “Elections will be held and whoever is elected will form the government,” he said, adding that he does not have the brief to provide a timetable for elections. “However, the election will be fair. There will be an election, no government will be formed resulting from defection while I am in office.”

Malik said the state will see no “political machinations” when Narendra Modi is prime minister. “Elections will be absolutely fair,” he said.

Malik said the perception that security forces will be given a free hand under Governor’s rule is incorrect. He said he is in favour of “wiping out” militancy, not militants.

“I want to tell them respectfully that the dreams they have been shown in the last 15-20 years are unrealistic,” Malik said. “From Sheikh [Abdullah] Sahab’s time until now – Azaadi or Pakistan – I want to say to them that they are not even one-fourth of the LTTE [Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam]. When they could not take over a country, it is not possible here.”