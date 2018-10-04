A student from Jammu and Kashmir was injured on Thursday in clashes between two groups of students at Sharda University in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida area, Greater Kashmir reported. The student was identified as Ahtisham. He is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Medical Imaging Technology at the institution.

The tension between the two groups was brewing since Monday, when, according to reports, an argument broke out between local and international students. The university subsequently suspended one student from Afghanistan after he got involved in a scuffle with a classmate from Delhi, The Times of India reported on Wednesday.

On Thursday, another fight broke out on the campus between local and international students. A mob dragged some Afghan students out of an examination hall and attacked them, IANS reported. The attackers also shouted “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and demanded that the Afghan students be sent back to their country, an unidentified eyewitness told the news agency.

According to reports, the Kashmiri student was assaulted because he was mistaken as an Afghan national by his attackers.