The India Meteorological Department on Thursday forecast heavy rain and issued a red alert for Tamil Nadu for October 7. The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority warned fishermen against going out to sea between October 5 and 7.

“A low pressure area is very likely to form over the Southeast Arabian sea by October 5,” the state disaster management authority said. “It is very likely to concentrate into a depression during the subsequent 36 hours and move northwestwards. It is further likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm.”

Heavy rain pounded Puducherry and parts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday morning, affecting daily life. Several educational institutions remained closed in Puducherry, PTI reported.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala between October 4 and October 8. Heavy rain is also expected in the southern parts of interior Karnataka, Lakshwadeep, and Andaman and Nicobar islands in the same period, ANI reported.

On Wednesday, the Kerala government announced that it had issued a red alert of Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad.