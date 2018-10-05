More than 300 people protesting against United States Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh were arrested in Washington on Thursday, The Guardian reported.

Thousands of protestors, mostly women, marched through the capital starting at the appeals court where Kavanaugh currently presides, BBC reported. They gathered outside the Supreme Court and shouted, “Kavanaugh has got to go!” and “We believe Dr Christine Blasey Ford”.

“It’s time for women to be heard,” said Karen Bralove, an alumnus of Holton-Arms, the all-girls preparatory school that Ford attended in the 1980s when Kavanaugh allegedly attempted to rape her.

Protestors unfurled banners and staged a sit-in at a Senate office building ahead of the confirmation vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court on Friday. A protest was also staged in front of Trump Tower in New York City.

The police rounded the protesters up. The police said they detained 302 people, including actor and comedian Amy Schumer and model Emily Ratajkowski.

LIVE: Demonstrators march to the Supreme Court in protest of Brett Kavanaugh's nomination. https://t.co/QhiLrnx4yX https://t.co/Z07PWthcr8 — ABC News (@ABC) October 4, 2018

Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power. pic.twitter.com/nnwq1O4qk3 — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) October 4, 2018

Three women have accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault. Last week, the Senate Judiciary Committee heard both Kavanaugh and Ford. The committee voted to forward Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Senate. But Republican Senator Jeff Flake called for a one-week delay in the full vote so that the Federal Bureau of Investigation could conduct an inquiry.

The Republican Party controls the Senate with a slim 51-49 majority. The opposition Democratic Party has been in favour of an FBI investigation.

Republicans have said that an FBI report cleared Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault allegations. Democrats, however, said the five-day inquiry was “incomplete” because it was limited by the White House.