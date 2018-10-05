An Indian Air Force microlight aircraft crashed near Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district on Friday. The pilots aboard the aircraft ejected safely, The Times of India reported.

The plane was a Slovenian Pipistrel light aircraft, reports said. It took off from an air base in Ghaziabad on Friday morning, according to India Today.

The force reportedly uses microlight aircraft for observational purposes.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

More details are awaited.