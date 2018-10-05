The Delhi government on Friday appointed special public prosecutors Rebecca John and Vishal Gosain to conduct the trial in the murder of photographer Ankit Saxena. The 23-year-old photographer was stabbed to death in February, allegedly by the family members of a woman he was in a relationship with.

“In response to Ankit’s father’s request, senior counsels have been appointed to conduct the trial,” the Aam Aadmi Party tweeted. “Delhi government wants justice to be done to him.”

.@ArvindKejriwal Government appoints Special Public Prosecutor to conduct the trial in Ankit Saxena Murder case.



In response to Ankit's father's request,

Senior Counsels have been appointed to conduct the trial.



Delhi Government wants Justice to be done to him. pic.twitter.com/ERV46lWetA — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 5, 2018

The woman’s family was reportedly against their relationship, and on February 1 they allegedly killed Saxena in Khyala locality in the western part of the city. Five days later, the police claimed the woman’s father, Akbar Ali, and maternal uncle Mohammad Saleem had accepted responsibility for the murder and had showed no remorse. The woman’s mother, Shenaz, reportedly claimed that she was not present at the crime spot and tried to mislead the investigating officer.

However, in his complaint, Ankit Saxena’s father Yashpal Saxena alleged that when he and his wife went to save their son, he saw Shenaz urging her husband to kill Ankit Saxena as she did not want anyone to ruin their family’s honour. Yashpal Saxena said Shenaz beat his wife while Akbar Ali stabbed Ankit in the neck with an eight-inch knife.