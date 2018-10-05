The French police on Friday started an investigation after the wife of Interpol director Meng Hongwei reported that he was missing, unidentified police officials told Reuters. Meng has been missing since he travelled to China at the end of September, claimed his wife.

Meng’s wife lives in Lyon, France, where the international police organisation has its headquarters. She contacted the police on Friday.

In a statement, Interpol said it was aware of reports about Meng’s alleged disappearance, reported AP. “This is a matter for the relevant authorities in both France and China,” it said. The statement also added that the secretary general, and not the president, is responsible for the international police agency’s daily operations.

Meng, 64, was elected president of the Interpol in November 2016, with his term set to end in 2020. He earlier served as the vice-minister of public security in China as well as the vice-chairman of the National Narcotics Control Commission and director of the National Counter-Terrorism Office for China, according to the Interpol website.