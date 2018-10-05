At least two persons died on the spot and several others were injured after an iron pole of an advertising banner collapsed in Pune on Friday, reported the Pune Mirror. The dead have been identified as Bhagwan Rao Dhotre, 48, and Bhimrao Kasara, 70.

Officials of the traffic department and Pune Police reached the site to rescue people and clear the road.

The accident took place in Shivaji Nagar area when the banner was being removed from a hoarding beside the railway station. It reportedly fell down due to a lack of proper support when it was being cut.

The banner damaged at least six auto-rickshaws, a car and many two-wheelers. One of the auto-rickshaws was reportedly completely crushed underneath it.

The injured persons were shifted to Sassoon Hospital and three of them were admitted to the intensive care unit.